General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 91.5% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

