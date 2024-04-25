Greenleaf Trust Purchases 115 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

