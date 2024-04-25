GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
GP stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.40.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
