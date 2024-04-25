GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

GP stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

