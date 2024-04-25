Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Cut to $12.25

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DX. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

