Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 2,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $265,640.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00.

EA stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after acquiring an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

