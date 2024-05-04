Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,208,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,180,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $234,580.40.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.
Rumble Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of RUM opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.