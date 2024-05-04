Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
