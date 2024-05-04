Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.