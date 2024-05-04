Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 35,012 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,278,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,368,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.
Rumble Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of RUM opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RUM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.