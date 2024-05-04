Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 35,012 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,278,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,368,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Shares of RUM opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. Rumble’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

