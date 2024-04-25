Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 161,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 166,431 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.90.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
