Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,191 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,040,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 608,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

