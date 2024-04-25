Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 57,102 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 183% compared to the typical volume of 20,152 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 84,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

