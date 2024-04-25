Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,073 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 17,462 call options.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
