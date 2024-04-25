Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.