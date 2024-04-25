iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.