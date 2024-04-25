Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 6.4% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. 1,116,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,819,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

