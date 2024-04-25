KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 304.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 32.5% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 135,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

KBR Stock Up 0.3 %

KBR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

