Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929 in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.