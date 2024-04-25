LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT Raised to $14.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFMD

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $450.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.43. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LifeMD by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.