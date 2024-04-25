Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUR stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

