OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Avantor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 464,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Avantor by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.