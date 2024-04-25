OLD National Bancorp IN Has $423,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Nestlé by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.03 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.