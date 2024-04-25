OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 275 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

