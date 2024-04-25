Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 355,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 154,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQH opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $17.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

