OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,135 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

