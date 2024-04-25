O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,092.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,097.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

