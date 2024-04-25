Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

