Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Reduced by William Blair

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $250.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.78. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

