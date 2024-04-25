William Blair Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.