Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.