Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Danaher in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $250.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 540.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 99.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.