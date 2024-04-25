Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CG. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

TSE:CG opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.82.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

