Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,694.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael J. Brown acquired 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $32,694.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 633 shares in the company, valued at $32,694.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,576.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,877,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,304 shares of company stock worth $120,480 and sold 1,173 shares worth $58,732. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

