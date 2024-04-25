Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.71.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

