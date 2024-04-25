Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,847,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,624,000. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,525,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 268,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 144,980 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $940.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

