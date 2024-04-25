Sigma Planning Corp Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 57,996 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS PAPR opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

