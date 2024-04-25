Sigma Planning Corp Has $659,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $261.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.67.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

