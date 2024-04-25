Sigma Planning Corp Has $663,000 Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 76,832 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SFL were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SFL by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 564,675 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SFL stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

