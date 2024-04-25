Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,829 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

