Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,567 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $520,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 263.6% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

