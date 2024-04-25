Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 7,193 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 430,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,074,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

