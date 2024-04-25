Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

