Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Truist Financial Call Options (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,780 call options on the company. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,725 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

