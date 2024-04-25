StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

