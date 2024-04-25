Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.