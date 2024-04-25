Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

