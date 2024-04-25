Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $50,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.3 %

LSCC stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

