Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.