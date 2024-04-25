Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$74.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$77.51 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.08.

TSE TOU opened at C$66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.08.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.710507 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. In related news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, with a total value of C$28,376.40. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.25 per share, with a total value of C$311,259.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,253. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

