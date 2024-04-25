Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.25. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Trilogy Metals Stock Up 3.7 %
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$26,195.54. Insiders have sold a total of 72,351 shares of company stock worth $33,085 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
