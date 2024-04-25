Tufton Capital Management Has $14.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,806,000 after buying an additional 1,226,905 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $554.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.